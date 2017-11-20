Azerbaijan to mark New Year with 5-day holiday

Baku. 20 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan will mark New Year with 5-day holiday.

Report informs, December 31, 2017 will be non-working day due to the International Solidarity Day of Azerbaijanis, also, January 1, 2 next year due to New Year. Since December 31 coincides with Sunday, next working day, namely January 3 will be considered a non-working day according to the Labor Code.

December 30 coincides with Saturday. Thus, 5 days - December 30, 31, 2017 and January 1, 2 and 3, 2018 will be non-working days in Azerbaijan.

January 4 is the first working day of the new year and the new week.