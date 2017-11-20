 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan to mark New Year with 5-day holiday

    January 4 is first working day of the new year

    Baku. 20 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan will mark New Year with 5-day holiday.

    Report informs, December 31, 2017 will be non-working day due to the International Solidarity Day of Azerbaijanis, also, January 1, 2 next year due to New Year. Since December 31 coincides with Sunday, next working day, namely January 3 will be considered a non-working day according to the Labor Code.

    December 30 coincides with Saturday. Thus, 5 days - December 30, 31, 2017 and January 1, 2 and 3, 2018 will be non-working days in Azerbaijan.

    January 4 is the first working day of the new year and the new week. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi