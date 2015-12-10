Azerbaijan to increase penalty 50-fold for prevention of state language use

Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ Penalties are increased for prevention of state language use in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, penalty increase is mentioned in new Administrative Offences Code (AOC).

After adoption of new code physical persons will be fined from 1 000 manats to 1 500 manats, officials from 2 500 manats to 4 000 manats, legal persons from 12 000 manats 16 000 manats for propaganda against state language in Azerbaijan Republic, resistance to use and development of Azerbaijani language, trying to limit its area of use as well as prevention of use of Roman alphabet of Azerbaijani language.

In accordance with current legislation, physical persons are fined from twenty manats to forty manats, officials from fifty manats to ninety manats, legal persons from one hundred fifty manats to three hundred manats.