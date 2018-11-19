Azerbaijan to have five non-working days on New Year

Baku. 19 November. REPORT.AZ/ Five days marking New Year and International Solidarity day of World Azerbaijanis will be non-working in Azerbaijan.

Report informs that December 31 is a non-working due to World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day. January 1-2 will be non-working due to the New Year holiday. As December 29 coincides with Saturday and December 30 with Sunday, 5 days - December 29, 30 and 31, January 1 and 2- will be non-working in the country.

The next working day is Wednesday, January 3.