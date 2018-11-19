Azerbaijan to have five non-working days on New Year

https://report.az/storage/news/616e54846500830f118393bdca708f03/a9a01c7f-36a0-47c8-9328-5ce7a4485f49_292.jpg
Baku. 19 November. REPORT.AZ/ Five days marking New Year and International Solidarity day of World Azerbaijanis will be non-working in Azerbaijan.
Report informs that December 31 is a non-working due to World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day. January 1-2 will be non-working due to the New Year holiday. As December 29 coincides with Saturday and December 30 with Sunday, 5 days - December 29, 30 and 31, January 1 and 2- will be non-working in the country.
The next working day is Wednesday, January 3.
İlkin PirəliNews Author