Azerbaijan to develop mechanism of granting "Halal" certificate

Mechanisms for the issuance of the "Halal" certificate in Azerbaijan will be developed and implemented.

Report informs that this is reflected in the State program for ensuring food security for 2019-2025 in Azerbaijan.

According to the document, these activities are to be carried out jointly by the State Agency for Control of the Antimonopoly and Consumer Market, the Food Safety Agency and the Ministry of Economy.

The Caucasian Muslims Board has also been invited to participate in the preparation of the mechanism. According to the document, the formation of mechanisms is to be completed in 2020.