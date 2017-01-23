Azerbaijan tightens penalties for cultivation of plants containing narcotic substances in small quantities

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ Penalties will be increased in Azerbaijan for illegal cultivation of plants containing narcotic substances in small quantities, additionally, introduction of administrative imprisonment is considered.

Report informs, amendment was proposed to Article 208 of the Criminal Code.

According to the draft law, penalty from two hundred AZN to three hundred AZN will be applied for illegal cultivation of plants containing narcotic substances in small quantities (planting, growing, or collection of them (or parts)) as well as two-month administrative detention is considered if the measures are insufficient, taking into account cases and offender's identity.

"Small amount" in this article means low amount compared to the amount, defined under relevant law.

The draft will be discussed at the plenary session of Milli Majlis on February 1.