Azerbaijan, Tajikistan discuss inter-parliamentary relations

© Report — Aydin Mirzazade

Head of the working group on Tajikistan-Azerbaijan inter-parliamentary ties, MP Aydin Mirzazade has today met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Tajikistan to Azerbaijan Rustam Soliev.

The meeting focused on the Azerbaijan-Tajikistan parliamentary relations and coordination of the activities of friendship groups in the two countries’ parliaments, Report says.

“The Tajik ambassador thanked Azerbaijan for the assistance to his country in combating the coronavirus pandemic and stressed that Tajikistan highly appreciates President Ilham Aliyev’s friendly attitude towards it,” MP Mirzazade said. 

