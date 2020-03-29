​Azerbaijan strengthening quarantine regime

Azerbaijan is strengthening a special quarantine regime from 00:00 (local time) on March 29, Report informs referring to the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers.

During the special quarantine regime, inter-district and inter-city traffic will stop completely, except for special-purpose vehicles, including ambulance, emergency, rescue, agricultural, social service cars, as well as trucks.

There are no restrictions in traffic within Baku, Sumgait, and Absheron districts.

The Baku Metro will operate at 7-9 a.m. and 5-8 p.m.

During the special quarantine regime, customers will be serviced only in supermarkets, grocery stores, and pharmacies. Delivery and online sales will remain without any restrictions.

During the special quarantine regime, Azerbaijan will suspend customer service at all catering establishments, including restaurants, cafes, and tea houses.

To regulate the density of people flow, the government will limit entrance to the boulevard, parks, and recreation areas.