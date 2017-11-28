Azerbaijan specifies law on establishment of Mortgage Fund

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ "The Decree of the President of Azerbaijan Republic on the establishment of Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund Open Joint Stock Company", No. 661 dated October 27, 2015 has been amended.

Report informs, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a relevant decree.

According to the amendment to Item 4.8 of the Decree (task to the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan), Cabinet of Ministers to determine the terms and mechanisms of granting state guarantee to the long–term (more than five years) mortgage securities, their annual volume, rule for determination of allocated part for financing social mortgage loans and inform the President of Azerbaijan Republic within one month.

The previous version was as below: the Cabinet of Ministers to determine the terms and mechanisms of granting state guarantee to the long–term (more than five years) mortgage securities, their annual volume, allocated part for financing social mortgage loans and inform the President of Azerbaijan Republic within one month.