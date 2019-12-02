Azerbaijan's new Ombudsperson presented to staff

Azerbaijan's new Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsperson) Sabina Aliyeva has been presented to staff.

Report informs that Sabina Aliyeva was introduced by Elmira Suleymanova, who wished success to Aliyeva and bid farewell to staff.

Notably, Sabina Aliyeva was elected Azerbaijan's new Ombudsperson at the plenary session of Milli Majlis held on November 29. Her candidacy received 104 votes.

Sabina Aliyeva previously served as deputy chief of the apparatus of the Constitutional Court.