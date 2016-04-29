 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan's national coordinator for fight against human trafficking delivers a report to Milli Majlis

    Due to the taken measures, the facts that have fixed in the reporting year is more by 22% than in 2014

    Baku. 29 April. REPORT.AZ/ At the next meeting of Milli Majlis on April 28, Azerbaijan's national coordinator for fight against human trafficking has delivered an annual report for the year 2015.

    Report informs, the report was made by the First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, National Coordinator for Fight Against Human Trafficking Vilayat Eyvazov.

    The report includes the statictics on fighting against human trafficking over the years.

    V.Eyvazov said that 13 000 appeals to "hot line" telephone service have been considered and relevant measures were taken in accordance with the regulations specified in the law. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi