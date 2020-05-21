Top

Azerbaijan's Minister of Culture dismissed from post

Abulfas Garayev has been dismissed from the post of Minister of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Report informs, President Ilham Aliyev signed an order in this regard.

