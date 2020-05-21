Azerbaijan's Minister of Culture dismissed from post

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/6724dd057c535ce1785f3e7ecdf13d73/0d3bcb28-86ba-4825-8932-009ae99ebae1_292.jpg

Abulfas Garayev has been dismissed from the post of Minister of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Report informs, President Ilham Aliyev signed an order in this regard.