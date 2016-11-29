Azerbaijan's first lady Mehriban Aliyeva meets with British Prime Ministerial Trade Envoy

Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan`s first lady, president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva has met with a delegation led by British Prime Ministerial Trade Envoy for Azerbaijan Baroness Nicholson.

Report informs, Mehriban Aliyeva said she is happy to see Baroness Nicholson at the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, expressing her confidence that this visit will contribute to strengthening the friendly bonds and cooperation between the two countries.

The first lady said Azerbaijan has great respect for the activity of the British Prime Ministerial Trade Envoy, and also emphasized the political and public activity of Baroness Nicholson.

Mehriban Aliyeva praised what Baroness Nicholson has done to protect women`s rights, provide care for children, as well as in other areas, particularly culture.

The first lady expressed hope that Baroness Nicholson will cooperate with Azerbaijan, especially with the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Baroness Nicholson highlighted projects carried out by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and proposed implementing several projects in the field of healthcare.

The British trade envoy praised the activity of the Azerbaijani-British inter-parliamentary friendship group. She invited president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, MP Mehriban Aliyeva to visit the UK for holding meetings at the House of Lords.