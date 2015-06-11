​Azerbaijan`s first lady attended opening ceremony of the European Club Hospitality

Baku. 11 June. REPORT.AZ/ European Hospitality Club has opened in Small Venice at Seaside National Park.

Report informs, Azerbaijan`s first lady, chairperson of the Baku 2015 first European Games Organizing Committee Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony of the Club.

First lady Mehriban Aliyeva was welcomed by the president of European Olympic Committee Patrick Hickey in front of European Hospitality Park.

Mehriban Aliyeva and Patrick Hickey cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of Club.

European Hospitality Club was created with the traditions of European Olympic Committee and Olympic Games.

The visitors will discuss the results of the competitions. The club will offer celebrations of the athletes, receptions in honor of the winners. The Club is considered an integral part of the Olympiads. The Club will offer the samples of cuisine of Azerbaijan and Europe. George Hristovao who visited Azerbaijan via bicycle from Portugal arrived to Seaside National Park. This initiative was supported by the National Olympic Committee of Portugal.

First lady Mehriban Aliyeva handed over the tickets to the cyclist and his family members to attend the Opening Ceremony of Baku 2015 First European Games.

George Hristovao also presented a letter of National Olympic Committee of Portugal to chairperson of the Baku 2015 first European Games Organizing Committee Mehriban Aliyeva.

First lady Mehriban Aliyeva has met the members of Portugal team who will participate in the First European Games.

They posed for photographs.