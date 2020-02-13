Azerbaijan’s Election Commission to discuss complaints today

Central Election Commission will hold a meeting today to discuss several issues, including complaints in several constituencies regarding the elections to the Milli Majlis.
Notably, elections to Milli Majlis of Azerbaijanwere held on February 9.
