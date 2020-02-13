 Top

Azerbaijan’s Election Commission to discuss complaints today

Azerbaijan’s Election Commission to discuss complaints today

Notably, elections to Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan held on February 9.

Central Election Commission will hold a meeting today to discuss several issues, including complaints in several constituencies regarding the elections to the Milli Majlis.

Notably, elections to Milli Majlis of Azerbaijanwere held on February 9.

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi
facebook
Subscribe to the page on Facebook and keep abreast of all interesting and relevant news
Thanks, I already like it!