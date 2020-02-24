Azerbaijan’s Election Commission to conclude elections this week

© Report / Firi Salim https://report.az/storage/news/f801448224a85c1f8f9a0659eb55dc71/393d8a91-369c-4f23-9b6c-c1a42b3ad41d_292.jpg

The Central Election Commission (CEC) will ensure the verification and finalization of the elections to the Parliament this week.

According to Article 171.2 of the Election Code, the Central Election Commission must review and finalize the election results no later than 20 days after the vote.

Concerning the snap parliamentary elections to Milli Majlis held on February 9, this deadline covers the period until February 29.

The CEC must submit the relevant documents to the Constitutional Court within 24 hours after the completion of the protocol on the total election results.