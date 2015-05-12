Azerbaijan, Russia discuss security measures in the framework of I European Games

Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ Secretary of the Security Council of Russia Nikolai Patrushev during a working visit to Baku discussed issues of regional and international security with president of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Report informs citing Russian TASS Agency, the press service of the Russian Security Council reports.

The two sides also expressed interest in further progressive and comprehensive cooperation.

During the visit of Secretary of the Security Council also spoke with the Minister of National Security of Azerbaijan Eldar Mahmudov."The two sides discussed issues of bilateral cooperation in combating terrorism, extremism and security measures during mass events in the framework of the first European Games", stressed in the press-service.