Top

Azerbaijan repatriates 250 more citizens from Russia

​Azerbaijan repatriates 250 more citizens from Russia

© Report

Azerbaijan has evacuated 250 nationals stranded in Russia by border closures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The evacuees will be placed under quarantine upon arrival, Report says.

The Azerbaijani government takes consistent measures to bring its citizens stuck abroad due to the coronavirus pandemic home. Moreover, citizens living in Russia and registered through the "I'm going home" portal will receive notifications in advance by a phone call or SMS notification about the date of their evacuation.

On March 18, Azerbaijan suspended land and air traffic with Russia to curb the spread of the infection.

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.
Twitter
Subscribe to our Twitter channel

This post is also available in other languages:



Orphus sistemi
facebook
Subscribe to the page on Facebook and keep abreast of all interesting and relevant news
Thanks, I already like it!