Azerbaijan repatriates 225 citizens from Russia

Azerbaijan has evacuated 225 nationals stranded in Russia by border closures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The evacuees will be placed under quarantine upon arrival, Report says.

The Azerbaijani government takes consistent measures to bring Azerbaijani citizens stuck abroad due to the COVID-19 disease. Moreover, citizens living in Russia and registered through the "I'm going home" portal will receive notifications in advance by a phone call or SMS notification about their evacuation date.

Last time, Azerbaijan brought 250 citizens back home on June 23.

On March 18, Azerbaijan suspended land and air traffic with Russia to stem the infection.

