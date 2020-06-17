Azerbaijan repatriates 150 people from Russia

A plane carrying stranded Azerbaijani citizens from Russia departed at noon local time (13:00 Baku time), Russian Bureau of Report says.

"The plane took off from Moscow's Domodedovo airport. We have 150 compatriots on board, "the statement said.

Notably, the Azerbaijani government takes consistent measures to bring Azerbaijani citizens stranded abroad due to the coronavirus pandemic. Moreover, citizens currently living in Russia and registered through the "I'm going home" portal will receive notifications by phone or SMS about the day and time.