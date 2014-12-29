Azerbaijan President attended the opening of State Oil Fund's new headquarter office

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his spouse Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the opening of a new administrative building of the State Oil Fund.

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the official inauguration of the building, and then reviewed it, Report informs.

It was noted that there is an auditorium, conference and meeting halls, a winter garden, Petroleum lounge, a library and treasury in the building. All rooms and halls are supplied with state-of-the-art equipment.

There is a museum on the second floor, and photo stands here reflect Azerbaijan`s oil history, national leader Heydar Aliyev`s oil strategy, the activity of the State Oil Fund, including the projects it financed. It was said that a state-of-the-art Data Center was created in the building. Building Control System was applied here for the first time in Azerbaijan.

The facility meets green building standards. Solar panels were installed here. After reviewing the building President Ilham Aliyev and his wife Mehriban Aliyeva posed for photographs with the staff of the State Oil Fund.



