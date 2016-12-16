Azerbaijan declares strategic road map for production and processing of agricultural products

Baku. 16 December. REPORT.AZ/ Strategic road map for production and processing of agricultural products in Republic of Azerbaijan was announced.

Report informs, the document was signed by President Ilham Aliyev and approved by a decree dated December 6, 2016.

With aim to provide systematic approach to economic reforms president Ilham Aliyev on 16 March 2016 signed a decree N1897 endorsing “Strategic road maps for the national economy and main economic sectors”.

Accordingly, relevant government agencies, research centers, and with the participation of independent experts analyzed current situation in the areas of agricultural production and processing industry in a systematic and comprehensive way and conducted series of discussions and evaluations conducted. On this basis, "Strategic road map for the production and processing of agricultural products in Azerbaijan" created.