Azerbaijan prepares draft law 'On protection of children from information harmful to health and development'

Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ "A new draft law "On protection of children from information harmful to health and development" will be discussed in the Milli Majlis spring session.

Report informs, Chairwoman of Milli Majlis Committee on Family, Women and Children Affairs Agiya Nakhchivanli said at today's meeting of the committee.

Committee Chairwoman noted that development of such a draft law is a social order: "Works on the draft law have been completed. We are awaiting government's decision".

A.Nakhchivanli said that recent increase in suicide rates among adolescents causes concern: "Increase of violence against children as well as custody of children is actual topic of the day. For example, the committee received 4-5 appeals in this regard within a week. They state adoption while a child was 1 year old and failure to take custody of the baby, however, the child is 4 years old. Mentioned problems occur due to gaps in the implementation of the existing legislation in this area".

She stressed that an increase is observed in number of non-formal marriages: "Most of the women in shelters face this problem. Therefore, legal framework should be strengthened".

A.Nakhchivanli, also, reported the works carried out in 2016 fall session. She noted that during this period, the committee held 5 meetings.

At the end of the discussion, action plan was approved on the works in the fall session and legislative works in the spring session of this year.