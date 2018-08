Baku. 28 February. REPORT.AZ/ Pardon Commission under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan held a meeting.

Report informs, the meeting considered more 107 applications.

Thus, the number of examined appeals reached 357.

Notably, the Pardon Commission has received more than 800 applicants.

President Ilham Aliyev is expected to sign a pardon order on the eve of Novruz holiday.