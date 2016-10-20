Azerbaijan opposition: Rallies not in agenda

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ “At present Musavat Party has no plan to hold open air meeting”.

Head of executive office of Musavat Party Gulaga Aslanli told Report.

We held preliminary debate in party meeting on organization of open air meetings: “There were suggestions to start rallies in early November. Then we decided to widen discussion topic and strengthen our regional branches. This issue will be discussed once again”.

Deputy chairman of Azerbaijan Popular Front Party (APFP), the member of National Council, Gozal Bayramli told Report that they don’t have plans to hold mass meetings.

She noted that it is National Council’s responsibility to decide on mass meetings: “Organization of rally is not in agenda. Actually, decision to hold mass meetings can be made at any time. I mean it depends on current situation”.