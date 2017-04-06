Azerbaijan National Office of International Society for Human Rights joins "Armenia and Azerbaijan Peace Platform"

Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan National Office of the International Society for Human Rights joined "Armenia and Azerbaijan Peace Platform" Chairman of the Azerbaijani national branch of the International Society for Human Rights Saadat Bananyarli, made a statement about joining “Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Platform”.

Report informs, the statement says: "It's time to stop the bloodshed and peacefully resolution of Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, сconsidering the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Armenia and Azerbaijan, and internationally recognized borders of both states.

I would like to emphasize the importance of relevant resolutions of UN Security Council, including resolutions and decisions adopted by other international organizations. I perceive the necessity of activities of OSCE Minsk Group towards the peaceful solution of the conflict.

Armenian and Azerbaijani nations have had long tradition of peaceful coexistence for centuries. I note with regret that the perception of young generations in both countries has formed in the context of war, as the result of unresolved conflict. I support peaceful coexistence of peoples and settlement of long-lasting conflict.

Therefore, I express my support to this initiative and make a statement on joining “Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Platform, aimed at contributing to Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno Karabakh conflict.”