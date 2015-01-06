Azerbaijan MP's mandate to be deprived

Baku. 6 January. REPORT.AZ/ Deputy mandate of Asaf Hajiyev, who was elected Secretary General of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Parliamentary Assembly (BSEC PA) will be distorted.

Report informs, the issue on this matter to be discussed and decision to be made at the next meeting of Central Election Comission (CEC).

In accordance with the Article 89 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, members of parliament (MP) lose their powers at deputy position in case their filling a post at public authorities, religious, business, commercial and other paid activities.

It also should be noted that, earlier deputy mandates of Ali Akhmedov because of his filling the post of First Deputy Prime Minister and Mubariz Gurbanly as his new position as a Head of State Committee on Works with Religious Organizations were deprived.