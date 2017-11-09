© Report.az

Baku. 9 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan marks the National Flag Day- November 9. The three-color national flag of Azerbaijan was accepted by the government of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR) on November 9, 1918.

Report informs, after collapse of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic in April 28, 1920, and establishment of the Soviet regime this flag was relinquished in Azerbaijan.

Yet the flag was restored by the order of the Supreme Mejlis of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic (NAR) and was declared the national flag of the Autonomous Republic on November 17, 1990.

Under the executive order signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on November 18, 2009, November 9 is marked as the National Flag Day.

President also sent proposals to the parliament to make amendments to the Labor Code. The parliament assessed the proposal and made relevant amendments to the Labor Code, according to the amendment, the National Flag Day is a non-working day.

On September 1, 2010, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev participated in the inauguration of the National Flag Square. The square has a flag pole with a mass of 220 tons and a height of 162 meters. The flag that is flown on this pole has an area of 2,450 square meters; the size of the flag itself is 35 meters wide and 70 meters long and weighs 350 kilograms.

The National Flag Museum was also built at this flagpole.