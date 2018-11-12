Azerbaijan marks Day of Constitution

Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ On November 12, Azerbaijan marks a state holiday - the Constitution Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

According to Report, on this day in 1995, the Constitution of Azerbaijan, the main law of an independent sovereign state, was adopted through national referendum.

The Constitution adopted in 1995 became the fourth Constitution of the Azerbaijani state, reflecting its new historical modification.

The first Constitution of Azerbaijan was adopted on May 19, 1921 at the All-Azerbaijan Congress of the Soviets.

After the restoration of independence by Azerbaijan, serious work began on a new draft Constitution. In 1994, the Constitutional Commission began its work under the chairmanship of national leader Heydar Aliyev, in 1995 the draft was passed for public debate and on November 12, 1995, the first Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan was adopted through popular vote.

The new Constitution of Azerbaijan consists of 5 sections, 12 chapters and 158 articles.

The 1995 Constitution laid the foundations of the state system of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The first additions and changes to the Constitution were made on August 24, 2002. Additions and changes were also made to the main law of the country after the referenda of March 18, 2009 and September 26, 2016.

On February 6, 1996, November 12 was declared the Day of Constitution by order of President Heydar Aliyev.