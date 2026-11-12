Azerbaijan marks 31 years since adopting its Constitution

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Azerbaijan marks Constitution Day on November 12, the anniversary of the adoption of the country's fundamental law.

Report recalls that Azerbaijan adopted its first Constitution since regaining independence in a nationwide referendum on November 12, 1995, 31 years ago.

Azerbaijan's first constitution was adopted on May 19, 1921, at the First All-Azerbaijan Congress of Soviets. A revised Constitution of the Azerbaijan SSR, brought into line with the Soviet Union's constitution, was adopted on March 14, 1925, at the Fourth All-Azerbaijan Congress of Soviets. The Azerbaijan SSR's last constitution, adopted on April 21, 1978, was also aligned with the Soviet Union's constitution but retained some distinctive features.

Work on a new constitution began after Azerbaijan regained independence. In 1994, a constitutional commission chaired by President Heydar Aliyev began its work. The draft was opened for public discussion in 1995 and adopted by referendum on November 12 that year.

The Constitution comprises five sections, 12 chapters and 158 articles. On February 6, 1996, President Heydar Aliyev signed an order declaring November 12 Constitution Day.

The Constitution was amended by referendums on August 24, 2002, March 18, 2009, and September 26, 2016.