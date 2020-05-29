Azerbaijan lifts number of restrictions - OFFICIAL

During the past period, adequate measures have been taken to prevent the spread of a new type of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection in the country.

The statement came from the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers informs that, however, as the pandemic continues in the world and there is no cure for COVID-19, as well as no vaccine against the disease, the fight against the virus, should become part of everyone's daily life. Everyone must strictly adhere to the existing sanitary and hygienic rules and requirements to protect himself and other people, based on social responsibility, and encourage others to do so.

At the same time, after analyzing the sanitary-epidemiological situation and the recommendations of the World Health Organization, the term of the special quarantine regime in the country will be extended until 00:00 on June 15, 2020.

Some of the restrictions under the special quarantine regime lifted from 00:00 on May 31, 2020:

- Restrictions on the number of employees in government agencies in Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Lankaran, and Absheron districts are abolished;

- The activity of large shopping centers and malls is being restored in the country (except for children and other entertainment centers, cinemas, and public catering spaces);

- Organizing outdoor sports events allowed without spectators;

- On-site customer service in restaurants, cafés, tea houses, as well as all public catering establishments, is restored from 08:00 to 22:00 (except for the public catering establishments using hookah and organization of mass festivities, meetings with more than ten people);

Notably, the work regime in the areas allowed to operate during the pandemic must be carried out following the relevant sanitary-epidemiological rules and guidelines provided by the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers. Violation of the rules creates administrative and criminal liability provided by the law.