Azerbaijan launches new structures and positions in government system

Baku. 19 April. REPORT.AZ/ Amendment to the Law of Azerbaijan Republic "On Public Service" has been proposed.

Report informs, roposal has been made to determine status, provision and classification of civil servants supporting First Vice President position founded by constitutional changes affirmed by popular vote (referendum) on September 26, 2016.

The draft came to Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) with nitiative of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

New structures, as well as administrative and auxiliary positions are created within the project. Mentioned administrative positions include head of agency immediately ensuring activities of head of state, head of structural department immediately ensuring activities of the First Vice-President, advisors in the agency ensuring activities of head of Azerbaijani state.

Auxiliary positions include deputy head of agency immediately ensuring activities of head of Azerbaijani state, deputy head of structural department immediately ensuring activities of the First Vice-President, as well as assistant of First Vice-President of Azerbaijan.

The project was recommended to the Milli Majlis plenary session.