 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan launched 12 criminal investigations on municipalities in 2016

    58 cases were submitted to prosecutor office in 2016

    Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ Justice ministry’s Center for Work with Municipalities initiated 27 administrative investigations based on claims.

    Report informs, in annual report of the body carrying out control over municipality’s work says.

    The report says, the Center registered 9 drawback claims and 3 claims on violation of financial operations. Financial damage has been compensated.

    Moreover, serious violations have been uncovered during 18 investigations, which were sent to public prosecutor for legal measures: “58 cases were submitted to prosecutor office in 2016. 12 facts were subject to criminal investigation. Court decision was made on one case”.

    Report also notes that Center for Work with Municipalities satisfied 126 of 538 applications. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi