Azerbaijan launched 12 criminal investigations on municipalities in 2016

Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ Justice ministry’s Center for Work with Municipalities initiated 27 administrative investigations based on claims.

Report informs, in annual report of the body carrying out control over municipality’s work says.

The report says, the Center registered 9 drawback claims and 3 claims on violation of financial operations. Financial damage has been compensated.

Moreover, serious violations have been uncovered during 18 investigations, which were sent to public prosecutor for legal measures: “58 cases were submitted to prosecutor office in 2016. 12 facts were subject to criminal investigation. Court decision was made on one case”.

Report also notes that Center for Work with Municipalities satisfied 126 of 538 applications.