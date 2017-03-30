Azerbaijan increases penalty for violation international flight rules

Baku. 30 March. REPORT.AZ/ Amount of the penalty imposed for violation of rules of international flights has been increased in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, relevant amendment proposed to the Criminal Code.

According to the current Criminal Code, penalty from 500 AZN to 2.000 AZN or corrective works for the term of up to 2 years or imprisonment up to 1 year by depriving or not depriving to take any office or engage in any activities for the term of up to 3 years considered for failure to comply with flight routes prescribed in the permit, places of landing, air gates, flight height or other violation of the rules of international flights. The amendment proposes increase of the penalty from 2.000 AZN to 4.000 AZN.

The draft will be discussed at the plenary session of Milli Majlis (the Azerbaijani Parliament).