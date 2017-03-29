Azerbaijan increases penalty for illegal distribution of correspondence and phone conversations

Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ Penalty for infringement of secret correspondence, telephone conversations, mail, telegraph or other messages increased by 4-fold in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, according to Article 155 of current Criminal Code (infringement of secret correspondence, telephone conversations, mail, telegraph or other messages), the action is punished by fine of hundred up to five hundred of nominal financial unit or by corrective work for the term of up to one year.

The draft amendment proposes increase of the amount from 1,000 AZN to 2,000 AZN.

The penalty amounts from 3,000 AZN to 4,000 AZN, if committed by an official abusing its post. The amount is increased from 5,000 AZN to 8,000 AZN.

The draft amendment was recommended to plenary session of Milli Majlis (the Azerbaijani Parliament) after being discussed in the parliament's committee meeting.