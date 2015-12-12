Azerbaijan increases fines for illegal advocacy

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan increases fines for illegal use of the name of a lawyer. Report informs, the issue is reflected in the new Code of Administrative Offences.

According to the draft, using the name of a lawyer with the assignment of income by the person, who didn't receive the status of a lawyer, in the manner prescribed by the law "On Lawyers and Advocacy", punishable by a fine for physical persons in the amount from 200 to 300 AZN, officials from 600 to 800 AZN.

Today for a similar offense fines imposed on physical persons in the amount from 30 AZN to 40 AZN, for officials from 70 AZN to 90 AZN.

The new Administrative Code is in draft form. If the draft is adopted in Milli Majlis, the new code will be effective on May 1, 2016.