Azerbaijan increases fines for illegal connect to phone lines

Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan increases fines for illegal connection to the phone lines.

Report informs, the increase in penalties for the offense provided in the new Code on Administrative Offenses.

According to the 360th article of the Code, for illegal connection to the communication line owned by number of subscriber, conducting conversations and causing major damage to the victim, law violators will be fined from 400 to 600 manats.

Recall that, according to the Code of Administrative Offences currently for the offense the penalty is applied from 20 to 40 manats.