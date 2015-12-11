Azerbaijan increases amount of fines for smoking in non-established places of railway transport

Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ Amount of fines for smoking in the non-established places of railway transport increased in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, increasing the amount of fines for such an offense has been provided in the new Code of Administrative Offences.

According to Article 305 of the new code, a fine in sum of 40 manats to be charged for smoking the non-established places of railway transport.

In the case of adoption of a new Code of Administrative Offences, these requirements come into force on 1 May 2016.

Earlier the fine was in sum of 5-15 AZN.