 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan increases amount of fines for smoking in non-established places of railway transport

    Violators will be fined in sum of 40 AZN

    Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ Amount of fines for smoking in the non-established places of railway transport increased in Azerbaijan.

    Report informs, increasing the amount of fines for such an offense has been provided in the new Code of Administrative Offences.

    According to Article 305 of the new code, a fine in sum of 40 manats to be charged for smoking the non-established places of railway transport.

    In the case of adoption of a new Code of Administrative Offences, these requirements come into force on 1 May 2016.

    Earlier the fine was in sum of 5-15 AZN. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi