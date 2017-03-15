Azerbaijan granted refugee status to 73 foreign citizens

© Report.az

Baku. 15 March. REPORT.AZ “Migration process expands due to wars in the world. More than 65 million people became refugees and internally displaced people. We worry about ongoing processes. Because Azerbaijan has also been exposed to occupation, rights of its citizens have been violated.”

Report informs, deputy chief of Azerbaijan State Migration Service Parviz Musayev told at the meeting of Committee on migration, refugees and displaced persons of Parliamentary Assembly of European Council held in Baku.

P.Musayev told that refugees and internally displaced people in Azerbaijan are main subjects of migration: “Azerbaijan provides state support to these people. The model applied by Azerbaijan is an example that can be used also by other countries. Activities in this field are carried out in full compliance with human rights”.

Deputy chief noted that migration process is regulated based on flexible procedures. According to him, 7956 people with double citizenship were disclosed and included in special database, and statistics is currently being conducted: “95 foreign citizens (209 - together with families) applied to State Migration Service to get refugee status. At present State Migration Service have registered 73 people - citizens of third countries granted refugee status”.

He noted that two people have been granted Azerbaijan citizenship.