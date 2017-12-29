Azerbaijan fines 30 AZN for smoking in public places from today

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ Smoking in public places will create administrative responsibility from today after the law "On Restriction of the Use of Tobacco Products" came into force on December 29.

Report informs, according to Article 212 of the Administrative Offences Code, smoking in the other banned places will be fined in the amount of 30 AZN under the law "On Restriction of the Use of Tobacco Products".

Officials will be fined in the amount of 400 AZN, legal persons 1.000 AZN for non-provision of "No Smoking" warning signs in enterprises, offices, organizations.

Notably, President Ilham Aliyev has today signed a law "On Restriction of the Use of Tobacco Products".