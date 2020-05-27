​Azerbaijan extradites 19 Iranian prisoners

Azerbaijan extradited 19 Iranian convicts and handed over to the justice system on Wednesday.

The extradition took place in coordination with the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs officials.

The prisoners were charged with drug trafficking, and they should serve their prison terms in the country's prisons, said Iranian deputy minister of justice for human rights and international affairs, Mahmoud Abbasi.

Over the past five years, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Justice managed to extradite 161 foreign prisoners and bring back 143 Azerbaijani inmates.

The ministry is implementing 40 bilateral agreements, as well as obligations for legal assistance in criminal and civil cases, and extradition of convicts. It collaborates with the Ministries of Justice of 33 countries and acts as a competent authority for 17 multilateral conventions.