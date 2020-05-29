Top

Azerbaijan extends closure of borders until June 15

Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers informs that, as part of measures to prevent coronavirus spread, most countries have temporarily closed their borders and extended international flights.

The global situation related to the COVID-19 pandemic has been analyzed, and restrictions on entry and exit to the territory of Azerbaijan by land and air transport, excluding cargo transportation and charter flights, has been extended until June 15.

An operational headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers was created on February 27 to prevent the danger that the coronavirus pandemic could cause to implement prophylactic and urgent measures. This headquarters included heads of related state organizations, leading by Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

