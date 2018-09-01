 Top
    Azerbaijan expands list of commodities banned for advertising

    Baku. 1 September. REPORT.AZ/ Additions have been introduced into the list of commodities whose advertising is banned.

    Report informs that the changes have been made in this connection into the 'List of commodities banned for advertising'.

    The decision has been signed by Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov.

    The list now has the new 16th paragraph (commodities potentially dangerous for environment):

    1. Used lead-acid batteries,

    2. Processed batteries,

    3. Used tires

    4. Processed lubricants and engine oils.

