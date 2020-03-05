Azerbaijan evacuates 276 citizens from Iran

Azerbaijan is taking steps to evacuate its citizens from Iran.

Report informs referring to the Operative Headquarters under Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers that appeals in this regard are received from the Azerbaijani citizens in Iran via the hotlines of the Azerbaijani Consulate General in Tabriz and the Embassy in Tehran, the Operative Headquarters said.

Headquarters noted that Azerbaijani citizens are evacuated out through a corridor that operates at a specific time at the border checkpoint. Citizens who arrive from Iran via the Astara border checkpoint are provided with a place for a temporary stay and necessary conditions. According to the schedule, 276 Azerbaijani citizens have already arrived in Azerbaijan from Iran.

Those coming from Iran undergo mandatory quarantine of 14 to 29 days. All citizens are required to comply with the isolation regime.