Azerbaijan launches Open Government partnership, Government-Civil Society dialogue platform

Baku. 9 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Council of State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan has held a constituent assembly of Open Government partnership, Government-Civil Society dialogue platform.

Report informs, representatives of the Anti-Corruption Department under Azerbaijani Prosecutor General, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Taxes, Ministry of Finance, Anti-Corruption Commission and non-governmental organizations attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting Azay Guliyev, Chairman of the Council of State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, said that creation of a dialogue platform is an important issue. According to him, it serves to regulate relations between state institutions and civil society.

Chairman of Milli Majlis Legal Policy and State Building Committee Ali Huseynli said that such a dialogue is of particular importance.

Coordinator of the International Organization of the Open Government Partnership for Azerbaijan Vusal Huseynov provided information about 'Open Government Initiative National Action Plan for 2016-2018 years'.

Then representatives of non-governmental organizations expressed their opinions on the new platform established.