Azerbaijan, Egypt discuss cooperation in religious field

Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Committee for Work with Religious Institutions Ramin Mammadov met with the Grand Mufti of Egypt Nazir Mohamed Ayyad during his visit to Egypt, and cooperation in the religious field was discussed, Report informs, citing the committee.

The Chairman of the State Committee emphasized that the high-level political relations between the two countries create a foundation for the dynamic development of cooperation in many areas, including the religious sphere.

Ramin Mammadov evaluated the conference on "Professions in Islam: our ethics in the age of artificial intelligence, its impact and future" as an effective platform for exchange of ideas between scientists and specialists from different countries, and expressed confidence that the event would make an important contribution to further strengthening Azerbaijan-Egypt relations and expanding religious and scientific dialogue.

Egypt's Grand Mufti Nazir Mohamed Ayyad appreciated Ramin Mammadov's participation in the international conference as a clear indication of the importance given to cooperation.

During the meeting, the importance of expanding the exchange of experience, and in this framework, establishing and developing relations between the Azerbaijan Institute of Theology and higher education institutions of Egypt was highlighted.