    Azerbaijan doubles customs duty for potato import

    The increase concerns potatoes imported from January 1 will June 30 every year

    Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan has doubled customs duty for potato import.

    Report informs that the Cabinet of Ministers introduced amendments to the ‘Commodity Nomenclature of Foreign Economic Activity, Rates of Import Customs Duties and Rates of Export Customs Duties’.

    The document was signed by Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov.

    In line with the amendments, the tariff rate for import of fresh potato has doubled from 15% to 30%. The increase concerns potatoes imported from January 1 to June 30 every year. 

