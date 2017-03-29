Azerbaijan defines a new responsibility for officials

Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ The Cabinet of Ministers has defined a new responsibility for officials.

Report informs, Prime Minister Artur Rasi-zade has signed a relevant decree.

"According to the amendments to the "Regulations on extra-budgetary funds of state-funded institutions and organizations", officials are responsible for failure to use extra-budgetary funds for intended use.

"Regulations on extra-budgetary development fund of customs system of the Republic of Azerbaijan and rules for allocation of the funds" was also amended. Thus, officials are responsible for failure to use means for intended use, allocated by the extra-budgetary development fund of the customs system.

Another amendment was made to the "Rules for granting guarantee and compensation for employees of diplomatic service". According to the amendments, officials are responsible for failure to use financial resources for intended use, allocated for diplomatic mission.