Azerbaijan declares April 10 part-time working day, while April 11 a day off

Baku. 9 April. REPORT.AZ/ "In connection with the presidential elections in Azerbaijan, tomorrow is a part-time working day, while April 11 is a day off."

Chief of Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population, Elman Babayev told Report.

He noted that in accordance with Article 108 of the Labor Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, except for the cases mentioned in Articles 91, 92 and 93 (short working hours established in connection with the working conditions) of this Code, on the eve of the elections the remaining working places reduced working time by an hour, regardless of the number of working days a week.

He reminded that due to the presidential elections on April 11, relevant changes were made in the "Working time norm for 2018" and “Production calendar of 2018”, and April 11 has declared a day off in Azerbaijan.