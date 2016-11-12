Azerbaijan celebrates Constitution Day

Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ Todayç Azerbaijan celebrates the Constitution Day.

Current Constitution was adopted on November 12, 1995 by referendum.

This was the first such a document for independent Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan adopted its first constitution on May 19, 1921 at the All-Azerbaijan Soviet Congress. A new version of the Azerbaijan SSR Constitution was adjusted to the Soviet Constitution in 1921, which was adopted at the Fourth All-Azerbaijani Soviet Congress on March 14, 1925. The final Azerbaijan SSR Constitution was adopted April 21, 1978 and fitted to the Soviet Constitution, however, it had certain originality.

A necessity arose to develop a new constitution after Azerbaijan gained its independence. To this end, a commission was established under the guidance of former President Heydar Aliyev. A draft document was submitted via referendum and independent Azerbaijan's first constitution was adopted on November 12, 1995.

New constitution of Azerbaijan composes of 5 sections, 12 chapters and 158 articles.

Amendments and additions to the Constitution were first made via referendum of August 24, 2002 and most recently March 18, 2009 and September 26, 2016.

November 12 was announced Constitution Day according to order of Azerbaijani President Heydar Aliyev dated February 6, 1996.