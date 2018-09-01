Azerbaijan begins to issue new generation ID cards to citizens

Baku. 1 September. REPORT.AZ/ Issuance of new generation e-ID cards to citizens has been launched in Azerbaijan.

Report informs that citizens can apply for the new generation ID-cards to the territorial police authorities and ASAN Service centers.

In terms of security, the new generation ID cards will be more advanced compared to old ones. These ID cards will contain an electronic carrier-chip featuring the citizen's residence, information about family status, as well as the identity card owner's biometric photo and other personal data. These ID-cards that meet all parameters, are protected against forgery and contain electronized information will be printed in 10 regional centers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and two ASAN Service centers.